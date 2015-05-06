May 6 Tea prices in Bangladesh surged at the first auction of the new marketing season, as political unrest eased and fresh leaf arrived, brokers said. Tea prices dropped sharply in the last marketing season on tepid demand from local buyers because of the damage to business sentiment caused by the renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120 people dead and disrupted supplies. Buyers were back to the market as the political violence eased and on the arrival of fresh leaf, said an executive with National Brokers Ltd. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 206.06 taka ($2.6) per kg at the auction on Tuesday, compared with 113.79 taka at the last sale of the previous season on April 1, he said. Both prices and sales volume jumped despite a spike in supplies, he added. About 922,500 kg was offered at the sole auction centre in Chittagong, of which nearly 5 percent remained unsold. In the previous auction, about 25 percent of 565,522 kg was unsold. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 205-210 Medium Brokens 207-215 Small Brokens 185-195 Plain Brokens 165-175 FANNINGS Best Fannings 210-218 Good Fannings 202-207 Medium Fannings 192-197 Plain Fannings 170-180 DUST Pekoe Dust not quoted Red Dust 195-241 Dust 195-242 Churamoni Dust 210-286 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)