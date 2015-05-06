May 6 Tea prices in Bangladesh surged at the
first auction of the new marketing season, as political unrest
eased and fresh leaf arrived, brokers said.
Tea prices dropped sharply in the last marketing season on
tepid demand from local buyers because of the damage to business
sentiment caused by the renewed political unrest early this year
that left more than 120 people dead and disrupted supplies.
Buyers were back to the market as the political violence
eased and on the arrival of fresh leaf, said an executive with
National Brokers Ltd.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 206.06 taka ($2.6) per kg
at the auction on Tuesday, compared with 113.79 taka at the last
sale of the previous season on April 1, he said.
Both prices and sales volume jumped despite a spike in
supplies, he added.
About 922,500 kg was offered at the sole auction centre in
Chittagong, of which nearly 5 percent remained unsold. In the
previous auction, about 25 percent of 565,522 kg was unsold.
Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 205-210
Medium Brokens 207-215
Small Brokens 185-195
Plain Brokens 165-175
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 210-218
Good Fannings 202-207
Medium Fannings 192-197
Plain Fannings 170-180
DUST
Pekoe Dust not quoted
Red Dust 195-241
Dust 195-242
Churamoni Dust 210-286
(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)