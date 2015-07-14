July 14 Tea prices in Bangladesh edged down at
the weekly auction on Tuesday, snapping a two-week run of gains,
on higher supplies and tepid demand from local buyers ahead of
the Muslim festival, brokers said.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 198.97 taka ($2.5) per kg
at the auction, the 11th of the new marketing season, compared
with 199.33 taka at the previous sale, an executive with
National Brokers said.
"There was less demand from local buyers ahead of the Eid
holidays," he said referring to the Eid al-Fitr celebrations,
due on Saturday on sighting of the moon, marking the end of the
holy fasting month Ramadan.
However, the volume sold rose from last week despite a
higher quantity on offer this week, he added.
About 1.27 million kg was offered at the sole auction centre
in Chittagong, of which nearly 2 percent was unsold. In the
previous auction, about 6 percent of the 1.24 million kg offered
was unsold.
The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year unveiled
early this month raised regulatory duty on tea imports by 5
percent to discourage overseas buying.
Tea prices dropped sharply in the last marketing season on
poor demand from local buyers because of damage to business
sentiment caused by renewed political unrest early this year
that left more than 120 people dead and disrupted supplies.
The country, however, has moved from being a net exporter to
a net importer of tea because of rising consumption.
Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg):
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 190-198
Medium Brokens 195-200
Small Brokens 195-200
Plain Brokens 170-175
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 196-199
Good Fannings 193-195
Medium Fannings 187-192
Plain Fannings 170-175
DUST
Pekoe Dust not quoted
Red Dust 185-225
Dust 185-230
Churamoni Dust 190-256
(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka, editing by David Evans)