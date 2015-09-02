DHAKA, Sept 2 Tea prices in Bangladesh fell for
a seventh straight week at the weekly auction on Tuesday with
volumes at the highest in the season so far, but demand for
quality leaf capped the slide.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 185.62 taka ($2.4) per kg
at the seventeenth auction of the current marketing season, down
from 187.25 taka at the previous week's sale, an executive with
National Brokers said.
Strong demand for quality tea limited the fall in prices and
sales were higher despite the latest offering being the largest
of the season so far, the executive said.
About 2.19 million kg were offered at the sole auction
centre in Chittagong, of which 12 percent was unsold. In the
previous auction, about 24 percent of the 2 million kg offered
went unsold.
The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year that started
in July raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent
to discourage overseas buying.
Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season on poor
demand from local buyers as business sentiment was hit by
renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120
people dead and disrupted supplies.
The country, however, has moved from being a net exporter to
a net importer of tea due to rising consumption.
Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg):
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 181-184
Medium Brokens 182-184
Small Brokens 183-186
Plain Brokens 160-170
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 186-188
Good Fannings 183-185
Medium Fannings 181-182
Plain Fannings 165-175
DUST
Pekoe Dust not quoted
Red Dust 170-217
Dust 175-210
Churamoni Dust 180-215
(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Sunil Nair)