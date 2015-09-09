DHAKA, Sept 9 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose at
the weekly auction on Tuesday, snapping a seven-week run of
falls, due to strong demand from local buyers for quality leaf.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 185.81 taka ($2.4) per kg
at the 18th auction of the current marketing season, slightly up
from 185.62 taka at the previous week's sale, an executive with
National Brokers said.
There was robust demand for quality tea while volume dropped
from last week when the offering was the largest of the current
season, the executive said.
About 2.17 million kg were offered at the sole auction
centre in Chittagong, of which 10 percent was unsold. In the
previous auction, about 12 percent of the 2.19 million kg
offered went unsold.
The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year that started
in July raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent
to discourage overseas buying.
Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season on poor
demand from local buyers as business sentiment was hit by
renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120
people dead and disrupted supplies.
The country, however, has moved from being a net exporter to
a net importer of tea due to rising consumption.
Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg):
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 180-183
Medium Brokens 183-185
Small Brokens 184-187
Plain Brokens 160-170
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 187-189
Good Fannings 184-186
Medium Fannings 181-183
Plain Fannings 160-170
DUST
Pekoe Dust not quoted
Red Dust 170-211
Dust 175-211
Churamoni Dust 180-212
(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)