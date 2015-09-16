DHAKA, Sept 16 Tea prices in Bangladesh edged
higher for a second straight week at the weekly auction on
Tuesday amid tight supplies and strong demand for quality leaf.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 187.93 taka ($2.4) per kg
at the 19th auction of the current marketing season, slightly up
from 185.81 taka at the previous week's sale when the prices
snapped seven-week losing streak, an executive with National
Brokers said.
There was huge demand for quality tea, while volume dropped
again this week compared with last week, helping prices to perk
up, the executive said.
About 1.93 million kg was offered at the sole auction centre
in Chittagong, of which 6.5 percent was unsold. In the previous
auction, about 10 percent of the 2.17 million kg offered went
unsold.
The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year that started
in July raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent
to discourage overseas buying.
Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season on poor
demand from local buyers as business sentiment was hit by
renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120
people dead and disrupted supplies.
The country, however, has moved from being a net exporter to
a net importer of tea due to rising consumption.
Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg):
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 182-185
Medium Brokens 184-186
Small Brokens 185-188
Plain Brokens 165-175
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 189-192
Good Fannings 185-188
Medium Fannings 182-184
Plain Fannings 165-175
DUST
Pekoe Dust not quoted
Red Dust 175-210
Dust 177-219
Churamoni Dust 185-230
