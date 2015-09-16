DHAKA, Sept 16 Tea prices in Bangladesh edged higher for a second straight week at the weekly auction on Tuesday amid tight supplies and strong demand for quality leaf. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 187.93 taka ($2.4) per kg at the 19th auction of the current marketing season, slightly up from 185.81 taka at the previous week's sale when the prices snapped seven-week losing streak, an executive with National Brokers said. There was huge demand for quality tea, while volume dropped again this week compared with last week, helping prices to perk up, the executive said. About 1.93 million kg was offered at the sole auction centre in Chittagong, of which 6.5 percent was unsold. In the previous auction, about 10 percent of the 2.17 million kg offered went unsold. The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year that started in July raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent to discourage overseas buying. Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season on poor demand from local buyers as business sentiment was hit by renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120 people dead and disrupted supplies. The country, however, has moved from being a net exporter to a net importer of tea due to rising consumption. Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in Bangladesh taka per kg): BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 182-185 Medium Brokens 184-186 Small Brokens 185-188 Plain Brokens 165-175 FANNINGS Best Fannings 189-192 Good Fannings 185-188 Medium Fannings 182-184 Plain Fannings 165-175 DUST Pekoe Dust not quoted Red Dust 175-210 Dust 177-219 Churamoni Dust 185-230 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Anand Basu)