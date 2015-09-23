DHAKA, Sept 23 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose for a third straight week at the weekly auction on Tuesday, on strong demand for quality leaf despite a higher volume on offer. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 189.34 taka ($2.4) per kg at the 20th auction of the current marketing season, up from 187.93 taka at the previous week's sale, an executive with National Brokers said. There was robust demand for quality tea, although volume rose compared with last week, helping prices perk up, the executive said. About 2.03 million kg was offered at the sole auction centre in Chittagong, of which 11 percent was unsold. In the previous auction, about 10 percent of the 1.93 million kg offered went unsold. The next auction will take place on Oct. 6 after a week's break for the Eid al-Adha celebration. The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year that started in July raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent to discourage overseas buying. Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season on poor demand from local buyers, as business sentiment was hit by renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120 people dead and disrupted supplies. The country, however, has moved from being a net exporter to a net importer of tea due to rising consumption. Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in Bangladesh taka per kg): BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 184-186 Medium Brokens 185-187 Small Brokens 186-190 Plain Brokens 160-170 FANNINGS Best Fannings 191-193 Good Fannings 187-190 Medium Fannings 184-186 Plain Fannings 160-170 DUST Pekoe Dust not quoted Red Dust 175-209 Dust 180-209 Churamoni Dust 185-218 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by David Holmes)