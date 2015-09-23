DHAKA, Sept 23 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose for
a third straight week at the weekly auction on Tuesday, on
strong demand for quality leaf despite a higher volume on offer.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 189.34 taka ($2.4) per kg
at the 20th auction of the current marketing season, up from
187.93 taka at the previous week's sale, an executive with
National Brokers said.
There was robust demand for quality tea, although volume
rose compared with last week, helping prices perk up, the
executive said.
About 2.03 million kg was offered at the sole auction centre
in Chittagong, of which 11 percent was unsold. In the previous
auction, about 10 percent of the 1.93 million kg offered went
unsold.
The next auction will take place on Oct. 6 after a week's
break for the Eid al-Adha celebration.
The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year that started
in July raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent
to discourage overseas buying.
Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season on poor
demand from local buyers, as business sentiment was hit by
renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120
people dead and disrupted supplies.
The country, however, has moved from being a net exporter to
a net importer of tea due to rising consumption.
Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg):
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 184-186
Medium Brokens 185-187
Small Brokens 186-190
Plain Brokens 160-170
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 191-193
Good Fannings 187-190
Medium Fannings 184-186
Plain Fannings 160-170
DUST
Pekoe Dust not quoted
Red Dust 175-209
Dust 180-209
Churamoni Dust 185-218
(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by David Holmes)