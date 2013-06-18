(Adds prices, quotes)

DHAKA, June 18 Tea prices in Bangladesh ticked higher and sales rose at a weekly auction on Tuesday on strong demand from local buyers, brokers said.

The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 285.06 taka ($3.6)per kg against 282.80 taka in the previous auction, an official at National Brokers Limited said.

More than 1.3 million kg of tea were offered at Chittagong, with 2.54 percent unsold, compared with around 1 million kg offered and 1.55 percent unsold at the previous auction.

"Good demand continued this week, with tea selling more readily," National Brokers said in its market report.

"Blenders participated more actively. Loose tea buyers also showed more interest while dusts were a little easier."

Last January, Bangladesh's tax authority imposed a 25 percent duty on tea imports to safeguard the local industry.

The south Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year, compared to demand of 56 million. Tea consumption is rising by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth.

Following are results of the auction in Bangladesh taka per kg.

BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 275.00 - 280.00 Medium Brokens 277.00 - 280.00 Small Brokens 282.00 - 290.00 Plain Brokens 240.00 - 260.00

FANNINGS Best Fannings 283.00 - 288.00 Good Fannings 275.00 - 280.00 Medium Fannings 272.00 - 274.00 Plain Fannings 240.00 - 260.00

DUST Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 245.00 - 294.00 Dust 272.00 - 305.00 Churamoni Dust 272.00 - 338.00 (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)