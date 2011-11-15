DHAKA, Nov 15 Tea prices in Bangladesh inched up at weekly auction on Tuesday for the first time in two months due to good demand from buyers while the amount sold rose despite a plentiful supply, brokers said.

The average price of Bangladeshi tea rose marginally to 143.86 taka ($1.9) per kg on Tuesday against 142.76 taka at the previous weekly auction that held on Nov. 2, said an official at the National Brokers Limited, the largest tea broking firm in the country.

More than 2.37 million kg of tea was offered at the country's only auction centre, in the main port city Chittagong, with 16 percent left unsold compared with 27 percent unsold in the previous auction when the offer was about 2.23 million kg.

"This sale took place after a fortnightly interval due to Eid festival and saw a good demand from all sections of the market whereby more tea were sold," the firm said in its market report.

Pakistani buyers, who took part in the previous auction after a long absence, were also active this week, a broker said.

The country has become a net importer of tea after previously ranking as the world's fifth-largest exporter. Tea exports fell to $3.20 million in the fiscal year ended in June from $5.65 million the previous year, mainly due to growing domestic demand.

Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are the main importers of Bangladeshi teas.

The next auction will be held on Nov. 22 with an offer of 2.28 million kg.

Different grades were sold between 60 taka and 220 taka per kg at the auction.

Following are the results of the auction in Bangladesh taka per kg.

BROKENS

Large Brokens Not quoted

Medium Brokens 128.00 - 133.00

Small Brokens 137.00 - 147.00

Plain Brokens 60.00 - 70.00

FANNINGS

Best Fannings 152.00 - 156.00

Good Fannings 148.00 - 152.00

Medium Fannings 133.00 - 140.00

Plain Fannings 65.00 - 75.00

DUST

Pekoe Dust 90.00 - 158.00

Red Dust 95.00 - 185.00

Dust 100.00 - 212.00

Churamoni Dust 115.00 - 220.00 (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by James Jukwey)