DHAKA Dec 20 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose for a fifth straight week on Tuesday at the weekly auction due to demand from domestic buyers, brokers said.

The average price of Bangladeshi tea rose 2.1 percent to 159.28 taka ($1.96) per kg from the previous sale, said an official at the National Brokers Limited, the country's largest tea broking firm.

Around 2.2 million kg of tea was offered at the country's only auction centre, in the main port city Chittagong, and 15.48 percent was left unsold. That compared with 16.25 percent unsold in the previous auction when the amount on offer was 2.4 million kg.

"Demand is huge from domestic buyers," the official said.

Pakistani buyers, who have taken part in the auctions recently after a long absence, were gradually becoming less active with rising prices, he said.

The country has become a net importer of tea after previously ranking as the world's fifth-largest exporter.

Tea exports fell to $3.2 million in the fiscal year ended in June from $5.65 million the previous year, mainly due to growing domestic demand.

Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are the main importers of Bangladeshi tea.

The next auction will be held on Dec. 27, with around 2.1 million kg on offer.