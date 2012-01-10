DHAKA Jan 10 Tea prices in Bangladesh were steady on Tuesday at a weekly auction following sharp rises in the previous week because of demand for quality tea, while the volume sold was down due to the poor quality offered, brokers said.

The average price of Bangladeshi tea rose 0.3 percent to 167.24 taka ($2) a kg from the previous sale, said an official at the National Brokers Limited, the country's largest tea broking firm.

Around 1.8 million kg of tea was offered at the country's only auction centre, in the main port city Chittagong, and 22.14 percent was left unsold. That compared with 15.27 percent unsold in the previous auction when the offer was nearly 2 million kg.

"There was huge demand for quality tea, and prices for the tea went up. But more tea remained unsold due to poor quality of the leaf on offer in the auction," the official said.

Separately, Bangladesh's tax authority imposed a 25 percent duty on imports of tea to safeguard local industry, a senior tax official said on Tuesday.

Bangladesh has become a net importer of tea after previously ranking as the world's fifth-largest exporter.

Tea exports fell to $3.2 million in the fiscal year ended in June from $5.65 million the previous year, mainly due to growing domestic demand.

Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are the main importers of Bangladeshi tea.

The next auction will be held on Jan. 17, with around 1.8 million kg on offer. (Reporting by Ruma Paul, editing by Jane Baird)