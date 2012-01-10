DHAKA Jan 10 Tea prices in Bangladesh
were steady on Tuesday at a weekly auction following sharp rises
in the previous week because of demand for quality tea, while
the volume sold was down due to the poor quality offered,
brokers said.
The average price of Bangladeshi tea rose 0.3 percent to
167.24 taka ($2) a kg from the previous sale, said an official
at the National Brokers Limited, the country's largest tea
broking firm.
Around 1.8 million kg of tea was offered at the country's
only auction centre, in the main port city Chittagong, and 22.14
percent was left unsold. That compared with 15.27 percent unsold
in the previous auction when the offer was nearly 2 million kg.
"There was huge demand for quality tea, and prices for the
tea went up. But more tea remained unsold due to poor quality of
the leaf on offer in the auction," the official said.
Separately, Bangladesh's tax authority imposed a 25 percent
duty on imports of tea to safeguard local industry, a senior tax
official said on Tuesday.
Bangladesh has become a net importer of tea after previously
ranking as the world's fifth-largest exporter.
Tea exports fell to $3.2 million in the fiscal year ended in
June from $5.65 million the previous year, mainly due to growing
domestic demand.
Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are the
main importers of Bangladeshi tea.
The next auction will be held on Jan. 17, with around 1.8
million kg on offer.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul, editing by Jane Baird)