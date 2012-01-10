DHAKA Jan 10 Bangladesh's tax authority
has imposed 25 percent duty on imports of tea to safeguard local
industry, a senior tax official said on Tuesday.
"The new measure to impose a regulatory duty was taken as
increased imports have been affecting local growers," the
official said, adding that previously there was no such duty on
tea imports.
The country has become a net importer of tea after
previously ranking as the world's fifth-largest exporter in
1990s.
Bangladeshi buyers import tea from India, Kenya and Vietnam
due to competitive pricing.
Tea exports fell to $3.20 million in the fiscal year ended
in June 2011 from $5.65 million the previous year, mainly due to
growing domestic demand.
Bangladesh produces 60 million kg of tea a year against
demand of 56 million kg. But tea consumption is rising by 4.5
percent annually, in line with steady economic growth and
changes in lifestyles.
Industry insiders said around a fourth of Bangladeshi tea is
of poor quality and that prices of good tea are higher compared
with those of other tea-producing countries.
Tea is sold at the country's sole auction centre, in the
main port city Chittagong, where most of it is picked up by
domestic buyers.
