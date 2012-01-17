DHAKA Jan 17 Tea prices in Bangladesh slid on Tuesday at a weekly auction due to the poorer quality on offer, following sharp rises in the two previous weeks, brokers said.

The average price of Bangladeshi tea plunged 3.1 percent to 161.98 taka ($1.90) a kg from the previous sale, said an official at the National Brokers Limited, the country's largest tea broking firm.

Around 1.8 million kg of tea was offered at the country's only auction centre, in the main port city Chittagong, and 20.65 percent was left unsold. That compared with 22.14 percent unsold in the previous auction when the offer was almost the same.

"Demand was good for quality tea. But prices dropped due to poorer quality of the tea on offer in the auction," the official said.

Bangladesh's tax authority has imposed a 25 percent duty on imports of tea to safeguard local industry.

The south Asian country has become a net importer of tea after previously ranking as the world's fifth-largest exporter.

Tea exports fell to $3.2 million in the fiscal year ended in June from $5.65 million the previous year, mainly due to growing domestic demand.

Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are the main importers of Bangladeshi tea.

The next auction will be held on Jan. 24, with around 1.7 million kg on offer. (Reporting by Ruma Paul, editing by Jane Baird)