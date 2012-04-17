Motor racing-We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
DHAKA, April 17 Bangladesh's weekly tea auction for the new 2012-13 season will start from the first week of May at the country's sole auction centre, brokers said on Tuesday.
The first auction for 2012-13 will be held on May 2 at the auction centre in the port city Chittagong. The tea auction in Bangladesh usually takes place every Tuesday, with the exception of holidays.
In the last sale of the 2011-12 season held on March 13, the average price of tea dropped to 103.41 taka ($1.25) a kg from 142.40 taka a kg in the previous sale due to poor quality end-of-season varieties on offer.
However, there was huge demand for good-quality tea throughout the previous year, with the average price rising to around 130 taka from 104 taka from a year ago, brokers said.
Tea offered at the Chittagong auction is mostly picked up by domestic buyers.
Bangladesh's tax authority in January imposed a 25 percent duty on imports of tea to safeguard the local industry.
The south Asian country produces 60 million kgs of tea a year against demand of 56 million kg. But tea consumption is rising by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth and changes in lifestyles.
Industry insiders said around a fourth of Bangladeshi tea is of poor quality and that prices of good-quality tea are high compared with those of other tea-producing countries. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed and Alison Birrane)
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
TOKYO Japan Post Holdings plans to slow the pace of future acquisitions, shifting away from its earlier aggressive investment strategy as it smarts from losses over its purchase of Australian logistics company Toll Holdings, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.