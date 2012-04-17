DHAKA, April 17 Bangladesh's weekly tea auction for the new 2012-13 season will start from the first week of May at the country's sole auction centre, brokers said on Tuesday.

The first auction for 2012-13 will be held on May 2 at the auction centre in the port city Chittagong. The tea auction in Bangladesh usually takes place every Tuesday, with the exception of holidays.

In the last sale of the 2011-12 season held on March 13, the average price of tea dropped to 103.41 taka ($1.25) a kg from 142.40 taka a kg in the previous sale due to poor quality end-of-season varieties on offer.

However, there was huge demand for good-quality tea throughout the previous year, with the average price rising to around 130 taka from 104 taka from a year ago, brokers said.

Tea offered at the Chittagong auction is mostly picked up by domestic buyers.

Bangladesh's tax authority in January imposed a 25 percent duty on imports of tea to safeguard the local industry.

The south Asian country produces 60 million kgs of tea a year against demand of 56 million kg. But tea consumption is rising by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth and changes in lifestyles.

Industry insiders said around a fourth of Bangladeshi tea is of poor quality and that prices of good-quality tea are high compared with those of other tea-producing countries. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed and Alison Birrane)