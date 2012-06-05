DHAKA, June 5 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose for
a third straight week on Tuesday at a weekly auction on strong
demand from buyers in spite of higher volumes on offer, brokers
said.
The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 215.05 taka ($2.6)
a kg against 202.77 taka per kg at the previous sale, an
official at National Brokers Limited said, the country's largest
tea broking firm.
Around 975,750 kg of tea was offered at Bangladesh's sole
auction centre in Chittagong, and just 0.89 percent was left
unsold.
That compared with 0.45 percent unsold in the previous
auction, when the offer was nearly 806,000 kg of tea.
"There was a very strong demand at progressively higher
rates," the broking firm said in its report.
Different grades were sold between 200 taka and 259 taka per
kg at the auction, up from previous sale's range from 185 taka
to 255 taka.
The next auction will be held on June 12, with around 1
million kg on offer.
There was huge demand for good-quality tea throughout the
2011-12 year, with the average price rising to around 130 taka
from 104 taka a year earlier, brokers said.
Tea offered at the Chittagong auction is mostly picked up by
domestic buyers.
Bangladesh's tax authority in January imposed a 25 percent
duty on imports of tea to safeguard the local industry.
The south Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year
against demand of 56 million kg. But tea consumption is rising
by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth and
changes in lifestyles.
Industry insiders said around a quarter of Bangladeshi tea
is of poor quality and that prices of good-quality tea are high
compared with those of other tea-producing countries.
Following are the results of the auction in Bangladesh taka
per kg:
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 210.00 - 215.00
Medium Brokens 212.00 - 218.00
Small Brokens 210.00 - 218.00
Plain Brokens 200.00 - 205.00
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 213.00 - 217.00
Good Fannings 208.00 - 212.00
Medium Fannings 205.00 - 207.00
Plain Fannings 200.00 - 204.00
DUST
Pekoe Dust Not quoted
Red Dust 197.00 - 240.00
Dust 210.00 - 247.00
Churamoni Dust 230.00 - 259.00
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Keiron Henderson)