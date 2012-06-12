DHAKA, June 12 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose for a fourth straight week at an auction on Tuesday, on strong demand from buyers and despite higher volumes on offer, brokers said.

The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 227.60 taka ($2.8) a kg against 215.05 taka per kg at the previous sale a week ago, said an official at National Brokers Limited, the country's largest tea broking firm.

Around 1.3 million kg of tea was offered at Bangladesh's sole auction centre in Chittagong, and just 0.66 percent was left unsold.

That compared with 0.89 percent unsold in the previous auction, when the offer was nearly 975,750 kg of tea.

"Prices again moved up on sellers' favour following very strong competition," the broking firm said in its report.

Different grades were sold between 215 taka and 256 taka per kg at the auction, compared with previous sale's range of between 200 taka to 259 taka.

The next auction will be held on June 19, with around 1 million kg on offer.

There was huge demand for good-quality tea throughout the 2011/12 year, with the average price rising to around 130 taka from 104 taka a year earlier, brokers said.

Tea offered at the Chittagong auction is mostly picked up by domestic buyers.

Bangladesh's tax authority in January imposed a 25 percent duty on imports of tea to safeguard the local industry.

The south Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year against demand of 56 million kg. But tea consumption is rising by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth and changes in lifestyles.

Industry insiders said around a quarter of Bangladeshi tea is of poor quality and that prices of good-quality tea are high compared with those of other tea-producing countries.

Following are the results of the auction in Bangladesh taka per kg:

BROKENS

Bold/Large Brokens 220.00 - 227.00

Medium Brokens 225.00 - 231.00

Small Brokens 225.00 - 230.00

Plain Brokens 215.00 - 220.00

FANNINGS

Best Fannings 226.00 - 229.00

Good Fannings 223.00 - 225.00

Medium Fannings 220.00 - 222.00

Plain Fannings 215.00 - 219.00

DUST

Pekoe Dust Not quoted

Red Dust 210.00 - 247.00

Dust 220.00 - 247.00

Churamoni Dust 235.00 - 256.00 (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Alison Birrane)