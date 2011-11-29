DHAKA, Nov 29 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose for the second successive weekly auction on Tuesday, led by demand for good liquoring tea, while the amount sold slipped, brokers said.

The average price of Bangladeshi tea rose 1 percent to 146.43 taka ($1.9) per kg this week from the previous sale, said an official at the National Brokers Limited, the largest tea broking firm in the country.

Nearly 2.4 million kg of tea was offered at the country's only auction centre, in the main port city Chittagong, with 26 percent left unsold compared with 18 percent unsold in the previous auction when the offer was 2.25 million kg.

"A similar trend to last week continued in this sale where demand for well made good liquoring teas were strong but for other varieties it was rather irregular particularly towards the close of the sale," the firm said in its market report.

Pakistani buyers, who took part in the previous three auctions after a long absence, were also active this week, the official said.

The country has become a net importer of tea after previously ranking as the world's fifth-largest exporter.

Tea exports fell to $3.20 million in the fiscal year ended in June from $5.65 million the previous year, mainly due to growing domestic demand.

Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are the main importers of Bangladeshi tea.

The next auction will be held on Dec. 7 with an offer of 2.5 million kg as next Tuesday is a public holiday.

Different grades were sold between 60 taka and 234 taka per kg at the auction.

Following are the results of the auction in Bangladesh taka per kg.

BROKENS

Large Brokens Not quoted

Medium Brokens 120.00 - 127.00

Small Brokens 135.00 - 145.00

Plain Brokens 60.00 - 70.00

FANNINGS

Best Fannings 156.00 - 160.00

Good Fannings 152.00 - 155.00

Medium Fannings 130.00 - 140.00

Plain Fannings 65.00 - 75.00

DUST

Pekoe Dust Not quoted

Red Dust 100.00 - 167.00

Dust 105.00 - 185.00

Churamoni Dust 120.00 - 234.00 (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by James Jukwey)