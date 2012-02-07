DHAKA Feb 7 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose sharply on Tuesday at a weekly auction amid tight supply while the volume sold dropped due to a larger quantity of poor varieties on offer, brokers said.

The average price of Bangladeshi tea jumped to 166.27 taka ($1.98) a kg from 158.84 taka a kg in the previous sale, said an official at National Brokers Limited, the country's largest tea broking firm.

Around 1.7 million kg of tea was offered at Bangladesh's only auction centre in the main port city of Chittagong, and 23.34 percent was left unsold. That compared with 21.48 percent unsold in the previous auction when the offer was 1.9 million tonnes.

The demand for good liquoring varieties continued to be strong while poor types were mostly neglected with fair withdrawals, the official said.

Bangladesh's tax authority has imposed a 25 percent duty on imports of tea to safeguard local industry.

The south Asian country has become a net importer of tea after previously ranking as the world's fifth largest exporter.

Tea exports fell to $3.2 million in the fiscal year ended in June from $5.65 million the previous year, mainly due to growing domestic demand.

Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are the main importers of Bangladeshi tea.

The next auction will be held on Feb. 14, with around 2.0 million kg on offer. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by James Jukwey)