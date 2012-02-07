DHAKA Feb 7 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose
sharply on Tuesday at a weekly auction amid tight supply while
the volume sold dropped due to a larger quantity of poor
varieties on offer, brokers said.
The average price of Bangladeshi tea jumped to 166.27 taka
($1.98) a kg from 158.84 taka a kg in the previous sale, said an
official at National Brokers Limited, the country's largest tea
broking firm.
Around 1.7 million kg of tea was offered at Bangladesh's
only auction centre in the main port city of Chittagong, and
23.34 percent was left unsold. That compared with 21.48 percent
unsold in the previous auction when the offer was 1.9 million
tonnes.
The demand for good liquoring varieties continued to be
strong while poor types were mostly neglected with fair
withdrawals, the official said.
Bangladesh's tax authority has imposed a 25 percent duty on
imports of tea to safeguard local industry.
The south Asian country has become a net importer of tea
after previously ranking as the world's fifth largest exporter.
Tea exports fell to $3.2 million in the fiscal year ended in
June from $5.65 million the previous year, mainly due to growing
domestic demand.
Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are the
main importers of Bangladeshi tea.
The next auction will be held on Feb. 14, with around 2.0
million kg on offer.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by James Jukwey)