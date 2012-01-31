DHAKA Jan 31 Tea prices in Bangladesh
fell on Tuesday at a weekly auction because of a larger quantity
of poor varieties on offer, brokers said.
The average price of Bangladeshi tea fell to 158.84 taka
($1.90) a kg from 166.82 taka a kg in the previous sale, said an
official at National Brokers Limited, the country's largest tea
broking firm.
Around 1.9 million kg of tea was offered at the country's
only auction centre in the main port city of Chittagong, and
21.48 percent was left unsold. That compared with 17.70 percent
unsold in the previous auction when the offer was 1.7 million
tonnes.
There was a larger weight of poor varieties on offer, which
were generally difficult to sell and tended to sell at
discounts, while the demand for good liquoring varieties
continued to be strong, the firm said in its market report.
"Blenders continued to be active while loose tea buyers were
fairly selective."
Bangladesh's tax authority has imposed a 25 percent duty on
imports of tea to safeguard local industry.
The south Asian country has become a net importer of tea
after previously ranking as the world's fifth-largest exporter.
Tea exports fell to $3.2 million in the fiscal year ended in
June from $5.65 million the previous year, mainly due to growing
domestic demand.
Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are the
main importers of Bangladeshi tea.
The next auction will be held on Feb. 7, with around 2.0
million kg on offer.
