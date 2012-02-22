DHAKA Feb 22 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose sharply for a third straight week on Wednesday, at a weekly auction, due to strong demand for quality varieties while the volume sold fell despite tight supplies, brokers said.

The average price of Bangladeshi tea jumped to 175.55 taka($2.15) a kg from 171.66 taka a kg in the previous sale, said an official at National Brokers Limited, the country's largest tea broking firm.

Around 1.6 million kg of tea was offered at Bangladesh's only auction centre in the main port city of Chittagong, and 26.71 percent was left unsold. That compared with 19 percent unsold in the previous auction when the offer was 1.87 million tonnes.

Demand was strong for good varieties but the withdrawals were higher due to a larger weight of poor quality end of season on offer, the official said.

"Buyers competed strongly for better teas on offer leading to higher prices," the firm said in its market report.

Bangladesh's tax authority has imposed a 25 percent duty on imports of tea to safeguard local industry.

The south Asian country has become a net importer of tea after previously ranking as the world's fifth largest exporter.

Tea exports fell to $3.2 million in the fiscal year ended in June from $5.65 million the previous year, mainly due to growing domestic demand.

Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are the main importers of Bangladeshi tea.

The next auction will be held on Feb. 28, with nearly 1.6 million kg on offer.

Following are the results of the auction in Bangladesh taka per kg.

BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 110.00 - 160.00 Medium Brokens 170.00 - 190.00 Small Brokens 190.00 - 200.00 Plain Brokens 85.00 - 95.00 FANNINGS Best Fannings 210.00 - 220.00 Good Fannings 195.00 - 205.00 Medium Fannings 170.00 - 185.00 Plain Fannings 90.00 - 100.00 DUST Pekoe Dust not quoted Red Dust 100.00 - 213.00 Dust 105.00 - 215.00 Churamoni Dust 100.00 - 207.00 (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by James Jukwey)