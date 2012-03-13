(Adds details)

DHAKA, March 13 Tea prices in Bangladesh dipped in a second consecutive weekly auction on Tuesday due to poor quality end-of-season varieties on offer in the last sale of the marketing year, brokers said.

The average price of Bangladeshi tea dropped to 103.41 taka ($1.25) a kg from 142.40 taka a kg in the previous sale, said an official at National Brokers Limited, the country's largest tea broking firm.

Around 1 million kg of tea was offered at Bangladesh's auction centre in Chittagong, and 37.3 percent was left unsold. That compared with 27.51 percent unsold in the previous auction, when the offer was nearly 837,000 kg of tea.

Good liquoring tea met with strong demand and sold at dearer prices than a larger quantity of poor quality end-of-season varieties, National Brokers said in its market report.

The average price of the tea this season was around 130 taka, up from 104 taka in the previous season.

The first auction of the new marketing year is likely to be held on the last Tuesday of April.

Bangladesh's tax authority in January imposed a 25 percent duty on imports of tea to safeguard the local industry.

The south Asian country has become a net importer of tea after previously ranking as the world's fifth largest exporter.

Bangladesh produces 60 million kg of tea a year against demand of 56 million kg. But tea consumption is rising by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth and changes in lifestyles.

Industry insiders said around a fourth of Bangladeshi tea is of poor quality and that prices of good tea are higher compared with those of other tea-producing countries.

Tea is sold at the country's sole auction centre in Chittagong, where most of it is picked up by domestic buyers.

Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are the main importers of Bangladeshi tea.

Following are the results of the auction in Bangladesh taka per kg.

BROKENS

Bold/Large Brokens 90.00 - 140.00

Medium Brokens 150.00 - 190.00

Small Brokens 205.00 - 215.00

Plain Brokens 60.00 - 80.00

FANNINGS

Best Fannings 215.00 - 225.00

Good Fannings 205.00 - 210.00

Medium Fannings 185.00 - 195.00

Plain Fannings 75.00 - 110.00

DUST

Pekoe Dust not quoted

Red Dust 70.00 - 160.00

Dust 75.00 - 158.00

Churamoni Dust 80.00 - 161.00 (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Jason Neely)