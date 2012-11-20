DHAKA, Nov 20 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose 1.5 percent at a weekly auction on Tuesday, after slipping 3 percent at the previous session, on strong demand for good varieties despite larger volume on offer, brokers said. The average price of Bangladeshi tea rose to 213.57 taka ($2.6) a kg against 210.34 taka per kg the previous week, an official at the country's largest tea broking firm, National Brokers Limited, said. More than 1.92 million kg of tea were offered at Bangladesh's sole auction center in Chittagong, with 2.27 percent unsold, compared with 3.19 percent unsold in the previous auction when 1.77 million kg was offered. "There was a stronger demand at dearer rates owing to more competition from blenders for brighter tea," National Brokers said in its market report. Around 1.8 million kg will be offered at the next auction on Nov. 27. Tea sold at the Chittagong auction is mostly bought by domestic buyers. Bangladesh's tax authority in January imposed a 25 percent duty on imports of tea to safeguard the local industry. The south Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year against demand of 56 million kg. But tea consumption is rising by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth. Following are the results of the auction in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens Not quoted Medium Brokens 208.00 - 211.00 Small Brokens 210.00 - 214.00 Plain Brokens 190.00 - 205.00 FANNINGS Best Fannings 215.00 - 218.00 Good Fannings 211.00 - 214.00 Medium Fannings 208.00 - 210.00 Plain Fannings 200.00 - 205.00 DUST Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 205.00 - 242.00 Dust 210.00 - 241.00 Churamoni Dust 200.00 - 257.00 ($1=81.15 taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anthony Barker)