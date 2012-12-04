DHAKA Dec 4 Tea prices in Bangladesh climbed 5.2 percent at a weekly auction on Tuesday, after rising 3.6 percent at the previous two sessions, on strong demand while supply was tight, brokers said.

The average price of Bangladeshi tea rose to 229.37 taka($2.8) a kg against 217.94 taka per kg the previous week, an official at the country's largest tea broking firm, National Brokers Limited, said.

More than 1.7 million kg of tea were offered at Bangladesh's sole auction centre in Chittagong, with 3.30 percent unsold, compared with 2.27 percent unsold in the previous auction when 1.92 million kg was offered.

Around 1.8 million kg will be offered at the next auction on Dec. 11.

Tea sold at the Chittagong auction is mostly bought by domestic buyers.

Bangladesh's tax authority in January imposed a 25 percent duty on imports of tea to safeguard the local industry.

The south Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year against demand of 56 million kg. But tea consumption is rising by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by James Jukwey)