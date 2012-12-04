(Adds table of prices, quote) DHAKA, Dec 4 Tea prices in Bangladesh climbed 5.2 percent at a weekly auction on Tuesday, after rising 3.6 percent at the previous two sessions, on strong demand and tight supply, brokers said. The average price of Bangladeshi tea rose to 229.37 taka ($2.8) a kg against 217.94 taka per kg the previous week, an official at the country's largest tea broking firm, National Brokers Limited, said. More than 1.7 million kg of tea were offered at Bangladesh's sole auction centre in Chittagong, with 3.30 percent unsold, compared with 2.27 percent unsold in the previous auction when 1.92 million kg was offered. "There was a very strong demand in today's auction ... although there was some hesitation at the start of the sale," National Brokers said in its market report. "Blenders were very active while there was a little more interest from the loose tea buyers." Around 1.8 million kg will be offered at the next auction on Dec. 11. Tea sold at the Chittagong auction is mostly bought by domestic buyers. Bangladesh's tax authority in January imposed a 25 percent duty on imports of tea to safeguard the local industry. The south Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year against demand of 56 million kg. But tea consumption is rising by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth. Following are the results of the auction in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens Not quoted Medium Brokens 221.00 - 225.00 Small Brokens 225.00 - 228.00 Plain Brokens 200.00 - 215.00 FANNINGS Best Fannings 228.00 - 232.00 Good Fannings 225.00 - 227.00 Medium Fannings 222.00 - 224.00 Plain Fannings 210.00 - 215.00 DUST Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 210.00 - 248.00 Dust 215.00 - 248.00 Churamoni Dust 210.00 - 260.00 (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anthony Barker)