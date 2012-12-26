(Adds table of prices, quote) DHAKA, Dec 26 Tea prices in Bangladesh climbed 7.3 percent at a weekly auction on Wednesday on strong demand from local buyers, brokers said. The average price of Bangladeshi tea rose to 258.70 taka ($3.2) a kg against 241.08 taka per kg the previous week, an official at the country's largest tea broking firm, National Brokers Limited, said. Nearly 1.9 million kg of tea were offered at Bangladesh's sole auction centre in Chittagong, with 1.75 percent unsold, compared with 2.61 percent unsold in the previous auction when more than 2 million kg was offered. "Demand was buoyant for all varieties with good liquoring types advancing further in price," National Brokers said in its market report. "Blenders were very active and accounted for the sharp rise in price. Loose tea buyers were outpriced." Around 2 million kg will be offered at the next auction on Jan. 1. Tea sold at the Chittagong auction is mostly bought by domestic buyers. Bangladesh's tax authority imposed a 25 percent duty on tea imports in January to safeguard the local industry. The south Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year against demand of 56 million. Tea consumption there is rising by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth. Following are the results of the auction in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 250.00 - 255.00 Medium Brokens 254.00 - 260.00 Small Brokens 258.00 - 265.00 Plain Brokens 225.00 - 240.00 FANNINGS Best Fannings 265.00 - 270.00 Good Fannings 261.00 - 264.00 Medium Fannings 257.00 - 260.00 Plain Fannings 235.00 - 245.00 DUST Pekoe Dust 255.00 - 278.00 Red Dust 245.00 - 281.00 Dust 250.00 - 284.00 Churamoni Dust 235.00 - 290.00 (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by John Stonestreet)