DHAKA, Dec 3 Bangladesh postponed its weekly tea
auction on Tuesday amid violent protests against upcoming
elections, traders said.
The country has been rocked by a series of shutdowns and
transport blockades over the past few weeks, crippling economic
activity.
Tea is sold every Tuesday at the country's sole auction
centre in Chittagong.
"We have to cancel the tea auction this week as a continuous
blockade limited movements of traders and disrupted supplies,"
an official at the Tea Traders Association of Bangladesh said.
Tea sold in the last auction remained at warehouses in
Chittagong, he added.
In the previous auction, tea prices slipped for a second
straight week as local buyers showed poor demand amid political
violence.
Bangladesh's main opposition party on Monday extended a
72-hour nationwide road, water and railway blockade to demand
the prime minister quit and elections be held under a non-party
administration.
