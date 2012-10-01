DHAKA Oct 1 Bangladesh accused Muslim Rohingya
refugees from Myanmar on Monday of involvement in attacks on
Buddhist temples and homes in the southeast and said the
violence was triggered by a photo posted on Facebook that
insulted Islam.
Thousands of Muslims went on a rampage in Buddhist areas of
Bangladesh near the border on Saturday, setting ablaze more than
a dozen temples and monasteries and at least 50 homes. Property
was looted, including statues of the Buddha.
"The attacks on temples and houses in Buddhist localities
in Ramu and neighbouring areas in Cox's Bazar (district) were
perpetrated by radical Islamists," Home Minister Mohiuddin Khan
Alamgir told reporters in Dhaka.
"Rohingyas and political opponents of the government were
also involved in the attacks."
He described the attacks as a "premeditated and deliberate
attempt" to disrupt communal harmony.
It was one of the worst sectarian attacks in Bangladesh,
spreading fear throughout the Buddhist minority.
Police said violence spread to the port of Chittagong, where
at least two temples were vandalised. But police drove the
attackers away and tightened security around Buddhist areas.
Police said they arrested nearly 170 people on suspicion of
vandalism and an investigation was ordered into the violence.
Rohingyas were involved in a week of rioting with Buddhist
Rakhines across the border in Myanmar last June and aid agencies
say they bore the brunt of a government crackdown to halt the
violence.
Rohingyas are not included in any census in multi-ethnic
Myanmar and have no citizenship. Bangladesh does not accept them
and pushed back out to sea refugees fleeing that unrest.
Police said the latest attacks were launched after Muslims
found a Facebook photo of a burned Koran, allegedly posted by a
young Buddhist man who was taken into safe custody by police.
The Facebook account was closed.
Leaders of the Buddhist community, which makes up less than
1 percent of Bangladesh's population of 150 million, accused
unidentified activists of sowing discord.
"The situation has been under control since Sunday but we
are adding forces to vulnerable areas to ensure the peace is
kept," said Serajul Haque Khan, top civil administrator of the
Chittagong division.
Many Bangladeshi Muslims have taken part in protests in
recent days against a film made in California and deemed
insulting to Islam.
Though most Rohingyas were turned back from Bangladesh
during last June's violence, local residents accuse some of
infiltrating the country and teaming up with Islamists.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, attending the U.N. General
Assembly in New York, called for tough measures to prevent
further attacks on minority communities, state media reported.
