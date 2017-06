DHAKA, April 18 Trading Corporation of Bangladesh has issued an international tender to import 3,000 tonnes of red lentils as part of efforts to build reserves for Ramadan, the Muslim fasting month, a corporation official said on Wednesday.

The bidding deadline is April 19, and the tender will open on the same day. Shipment is within 30 days after the opening of a letter of credit.

The state purchasing agencies have stepped up imports of essential commodities including sugar to meet swelling demand during Ramadan, when prices routinely spike. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed and Jane Baird)