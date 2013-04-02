DHAKA, April 2 Trading Corporation of Bangladesh has reissued an international tender to import 3,000 tonnes of soybean oil for the third time to build reserves for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

The deadline for submission of offers is April 30 and C&F offers are sought to the port of Chittagong, a senior official from the state agency said on Tuesday.

Shipment is to be completed within 50 days of the opening of a letter of credit on the purchase.

The tender was at first cancelled due to high offers and subsequently because bidders failed to meet conditions.

The state buyer has also moved to import essential items including edible oil, pulses and sugar to build reserves before Ramadan starts in July, when higher demand for those items traditionally pushes prices up.

Bangladesh is almost entirely dependent on imports of crude and refined palm and soybean oil to meet domestic demand of nearly 1.5 million tonnes a year.

It imports 1 million tonnes of palm oil, 400,000 tonnes of soybean oil, 150,000 tonnes of rapeseed and 100,000 tonnes of soybean seed annually.

