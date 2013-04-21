DHAKA, April 21 Trading corporation of Bangladesh is looking to import 2,000 tonnes of lentils in two tenders as part of efforts to secure supplies for Muslim fasting month Ramadan, a senior official from the state buyer said on Sunday.

The state buyer has sought to buy 1,000 tonnes of lentils in a tender which closes on April 28. Another tender for 1,000 tonnes was reissued with a closing date of May 19, after prices on the original tender came in too high.

The lentils will be shipped within 45 days of the opening of letter of credits on the purchases, the official said.

The state buyer has also moved to import essential items including edible oil and sugar to build reserves before Ramadan starts in July, when higher demand for those items pushes prices up.

But, factors such as high prices from participating traders are slowing the process.

Bangladesh depends mostly on imported lentils to meet annual demand of nearly 1.5 million tonnes as domestic production amounts to around 300,000 tonnes. It imports lentils mostly from India, Nepal and Canada. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Erica Billingham)