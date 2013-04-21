DHAKA, April 21 Trading corporation of
Bangladesh is looking to import 2,000 tonnes of lentils in two
tenders as part of efforts to secure supplies for Muslim fasting
month Ramadan, a senior official from the state buyer said on
Sunday.
The state buyer has sought to buy 1,000 tonnes of lentils in
a tender which closes on April 28. Another tender for 1,000
tonnes was reissued with a closing date of May 19, after prices
on the original tender came in too high.
The lentils will be shipped within 45 days of the opening of
letter of credits on the purchases, the official said.
The state buyer has also moved to import essential items
including edible oil and sugar to build reserves before Ramadan
starts in July, when higher demand for those items pushes prices
up.
But, factors such as high prices from participating traders
are slowing the process.
Bangladesh depends mostly on imported lentils to meet annual
demand of nearly 1.5 million tonnes as domestic production
amounts to around 300,000 tonnes. It imports lentils mostly from
India, Nepal and Canada.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Erica Billingham)