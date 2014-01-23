DHAKA Jan 23 Trading Corporation of Bangladesh has floated a tender to import 1,500 tonnes of lentils as part of efforts to secure food supplies for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, a senior official at the state buyer said on Thursday.

The last date for submission of bids is Feb. 18, and the lentils are to be shipped within 45 days from the opening of the letter of credit on the purchase, the official said.

The state buyer has moved to import other items and build reserves before Ramadan starts in late June, when higher demand traditionally pushes up prices.

It has also issued tenders to buy 3,000 tonnes of refined soybean oil, 1,500 tonnes of chickpeas and 150 tonnes of dates.

Bangladesh produces about 500,000 tonnes of pulses every year and imports a further 100,000 tonnes to meet domestic demand. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Jane Baird)