BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
DHAKA Dec 4 The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh has issued an international tender to buy 1,500 tonnes of chickpeas as part of efforts to keep domestic prices stable, an official of the state buyer said on Thursday.
The last date for submission of bids is Dec. 31, and the chickpeas are to be shipped within 45 days from the opening of a letter of credit on the purchase, the official said.
Bangladesh's annual inflation in October inched down to 6.60 percent from 6.84 percent a month earlier, cooling for the third successive month due to a fall in global commodity prices.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Jason Neely)
