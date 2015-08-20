DHAKA Aug 20 Trading Corporation of Bangladesh has reissued a tender to import 2,000 tonnes of lentils after the original tender was scrapped due to high prices.

The last date for submission of bids is Sept. 17, and the lentils are to be shipped within 40 days from the opening of a letter of credit on the purchase through the country's Chittagong port, a senior official at the state buyer said on Thursday.

Three trading firms took part in the original tender but offers were higher than the market price, the official said.

The south Asian country produces about 500,000 tonnes of pulses every year and imports a further 100,000 tonnes to meet domestic demand, mostly from Canada, Australia, Nepal and India.

Bangladesh's annual inflation rate picked up in July for a second straight month.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Susan Thomas)