DHAKA Feb 20 Trading Corporation of Bangladesh has floated a tender to import 2,000 tonnes of brown-coloured chickpeas, double the volume it usually seeks in a tender, a corporation official said on Monday.

The last date for submission of bids is March 13 and the chickpeas are to be shipped in 30 days from the opening of the letter of credit, the official said.

The state buyer moves to speed up imports to build reserves of essential commodities such as sugar, edible oil and peas for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan when demand surges.

Bangladesh produces more than 500,000 tonnes of pulses every year and imports a further 100,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Jason Neely)