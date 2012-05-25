DHAKA May 25 Trading Corporation of Bangladesh has issued an international tender to import 4,000 tonnes of red lentils as part of efforts to build reserves for Ramadan, the Muslim fasting month, a corporation official said on Friday.

June 5 is the last date for offers and the tender opens the same day. Shipment is within 30 days after the opening of a letter of credit.

The state purchasing agencies have stepped up imports of essential commodities, including sugar, to meet swelling demand during Ramadan, when prices routinely spike. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed and Anand Basu)