DHAKA Aug 12 Trading Corporation of Bangladesh has floated a tender to import 2,000 tonnes of lentils as part of efforts to keep domestic prices stable, a senior official at the state buyer said on Tuesday.

The last date for submission of bids is Sept. 9, and the lentils are to be shipped within 45 days from the opening of the letter of credit on the purchase, the official said.

The south Asian country produces about 500,000 tonnes of pulses every year and imports a further 100,000 tonnes to meet domestic demand, mostly from Canada, Australia and Nepal.

Bangladesh's annual inflation accelerated to 7.04 percent in July from 6.97 percent a month ago. (Reporting by Ruma Paul, editing by William Hardy)