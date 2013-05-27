DHAKA May 27 Trading corporation of Bangladesh, struggling to secure supplies for Muslim fasting month Ramadan, is looking to import 1,000 tonnes of lentils in a tender, a senior official from the state buyer said on Monday.

The state buyer had to cancel two previous tenders for lentils as prices came in too high.

The latest tender will close on June 6 and the lentils will be shipped within 45 days of the opening of letters of credit on the purchases, the official said.

The state buyer has also moved to import essential items including edible oil and sugar to build reserves before Ramadan starts in July, when higher demand for those items traditionally pushes up prices.

But factors such as high offers from participating traders are slowing the process. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by James Jukwey)