DHAKA May 27 Trading corporation of Bangladesh,
struggling to secure supplies for Muslim fasting month Ramadan,
is looking to import 1,000 tonnes of lentils in a tender, a
senior official from the state buyer said on Monday.
The state buyer had to cancel two previous tenders for
lentils as prices came in too high.
The latest tender will close on June 6 and the lentils will
be shipped within 45 days of the opening of letters of credit on
the purchases, the official said.
The state buyer has also moved to import essential items
including edible oil and sugar to build reserves before Ramadan
starts in July, when higher demand for those items traditionally
pushes up prices.
But factors such as high offers from participating traders
are slowing the process.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by James Jukwey)