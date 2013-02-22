DHAKA Feb 22 Trading Corporation of Bangladesh has floated an international tender to import 1,000 tonnes of red lentil, a corporation official said on Friday.

The last date for submission of bids is April 3 and the lentil is to be shipped within 45 days from the opening of the letter of credit, the official said.

Bangladesh produces about 500,000 tonnes of pulses every year and imports a further 100,000 tonnes to meet domestic demand. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed and Subhranshu Sahu)