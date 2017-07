DHAKA, July 19 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's state grains buyer has issued its fifth international tender since May, looking to import 50,000 tonnes of parboiled rice as it grapples with dwindling stocks and high local prices.

The deadline for offers is July 27, with the rice to be shipped within 40 days of signing any deal, a senior official at the country's state grains buyer said. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)