August 1, 2017 / 7:03 AM / a day ago

Bangladesh tenders to import 50,000 T of rice

1 Min Read

DHAKA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's state grain buyer has issued its seventh international tender since May, to import 50,000 tonnes of parboiled rice as it grapples with dwindling stocks and high local prices.

The deadline for offers is Aug. 20, with the rice to be shipped within 40 days of signing any deal, a senior official at the country's state grains buyer said.

Bangladesh, the world's fourth-biggest rice producer, has emerged as a major importer of the grain after flash floods in April hit domestic output.

Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill

