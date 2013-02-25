DHAKA Feb 25 Trading Corporation of Bangladesh has reissued an international tender to import 3,000 tonnes of soyoil, due to high offers in the original tender.

The deadline for submission of offers is March 25 and C&F offers are sought to the port of Chittagong, a senior company official said on Monday.

Shipment is to be completed within 50 days of the opening of a letter of credit on the purchase.

"We had to reissue the tender because of the high prices we got," the official said. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)