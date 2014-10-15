DHAKA Oct 15 Bangladesh Sugar And Food Industries Corp has issued an international tender to export 25,000 tonnes of sugar to the European Union for the first time since 2012, as the state agency is struggling with huge stocks of the sweetener amid rising raw sugar imports by private refiners.

The tender closes on Oct. 22, Harun Mia, chief purchasing officer of the state agency, said on Wednesday.

The sugar, obtained from locally produced cane, will be exported to EU countries under a preferential quota for the least-developed countries.

The state agency typically imports white sugar for its reserves, but good output and high stocks allowed it to come up with a global tender in 2012 to export refined sugar from locally produced cane to the EU under a preferential quota.

Private refiners in Bangladesh imported around 2 million tonnes of raw sugar in the last fiscal year that ended in June, up from 1.37 million tonnes in the year to June 2013.

White sugar from the government stockpile is being sold at mill gates at 40 taka ($0.51) a kg, almost half of the production costs. Still, the government agency finds it difficult to sell the sweetener as private refiners are offering the same price with more incentives such as free delivery.

The state agency has 190,000 tonnes of sugar in its stockpile now, up from nearly 170,000 tonnes a year ago.

In April, Bangladesh raised the import duty on raw and refined sugar to discourage overseas buying amid a drop in local prices due to ample supplies. The duty on raw sugar imports is 2,000 taka ($26) a tonne, up from 1,500 taka earlier, while that on refined sugar is 4,500 taka, from 3,000 taka earlier.

The country needs to maintain enough reserves to be able to rein in domestic prices, which have been stable over the past year on huge raw sugar imports by local refiners amid weak global prices due to a supply overhang.

Bangladesh depends on imported raw sugar to meet an annual demand of 1.4-1.5 million tonnes of the refined variant.

In late 2012, the government allowed exports of sugar by private refiners who had been calling for overseas sales as they have more than 3 million tonnes of refining capacity.

Private refiners mostly import raw sugar from Brazil, India and Thailand while they export refined sugar to east African and Middle Eastern countries.

As a result of four straight years of surpluses, benchmark New York prices on Sept. 17 dropped to their lowest in more than four years. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)