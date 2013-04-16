(Adds details)
DHAKA, April 16 Bangladesh's state grains buyer
issued a tender on Tuesday to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat to
boost stocks, an agency official said.
The deadline to submit offers is April 30, with validity up
to May 9 and the wheat is to be shipped in 40 days of signing
the contract.
This is the 13th tender issued by the state grains
purchasing agency in the current financial year that started in
July.
The state agency plans to import 800,000 tonnes of wheat in
this financial year, more than half of which it has bought so
far through international tenders.
Another tender for 50,000 tonnes of wheat is due to close on
April 23.
The state buyer received the lowest offer of $311.45 a tonne
CIF liner out from Olam International in a tender that
opened on April 2.
Besides the government, private traders also import around
2.5 million tonnes of wheat annually to help meet local demand
of 4 million while domestic output amounts to around 1 million.
Benchmark wheat futures ticked higher on Tuesday, recouping
some of its deep losses from the last session as the poor
condition of the U.S. winter crop put a floor under the market.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Anis Ahmed and James
Jukwey)