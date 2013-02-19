DHAKA Feb 19 Bangladesh's state grains buyer received on Tuesday the lowest offer of $328.16 a tonne from a domestic firm in an international tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat.

Smile Food Products made the lowest offer among six bidders who took part in the tender, the tenth issued by the government's grain purchasing authority in the current fiscal year which ends in June.

The price included cost, freight, insurance and other expenses. Smile's offer is lower than the lowest offer of $331.88 a tonne from a Singapore-based trading firm Olam International in a tender earlier this month.

The offer will be submitted to the cabinet's purchase committee for approval. The wheat is to be shipped within 40 days after the deal is signed. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar)