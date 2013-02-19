DHAKA Feb 19 Bangladesh's state grains buyer
received on Tuesday the lowest offer of $328.16 a tonne from a
domestic firm in an international tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of
wheat.
Smile Food Products made the lowest offer among six bidders
who took part in the tender, the tenth issued by the
government's grain purchasing authority in the current fiscal
year which ends in June.
The price included cost, freight, insurance and other
expenses. Smile's offer is lower than the lowest offer of
$331.88 a tonne from a Singapore-based trading firm Olam
International in a tender earlier this month.
The offer will be submitted to the cabinet's purchase
committee for approval. The wheat is to be shipped within 40
days after the deal is signed.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar)