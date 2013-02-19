(Adds details)

DHAKA Feb 19 Bangladesh's state grains buyer received on Tuesday the lowest offer of $328.16 a tonne from a domestic firm in an international tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat, an official from the state agency said.

Smile Food Products made the lowest offer among six bidders that took part in the tender, the ninth issued by the government's grain purchasing authority in the current fiscal year, which ends in June.

The price included cost, freight, insurance and other expenses. Smile's offer is lower than the lowest offer of $331.88 a tonne from a Singapore-based trading firm Olam International in a tender earlier this month.

The offer will be submitted to the cabinet's purchase committee for approval. The wheat is to be shipped within 40 days after the deal is signed.

The wheat is expected to be Indian origin, traders said, adding that almost 90 percent of the grain that Bangladesh had been importing was coming from the neighbouring country since New Delhi lifted a ban on wheat export in 2011.

The state grains agency plans to import 800,000 tonnes of wheat in the current financial year, half of which it purchased through international tenders.

Another tender from the state buyer for a similar quantity of wheat is due to open on Feb. 28.

Private traders import 2.5 million to 3 million tonnes of wheat annually to help meet local demand of 4 million tonnes while domestic output amounts to around 1 million tonnes.

Bangladesh imports a small volume of wheat from Canada and the U.S. for blending.