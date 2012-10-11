DHAKA Oct 11 Bangladesh's state grains buyer issued a tender on Thursday to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat to boost granaries, a procurement official said.

The deadline to submit offers is Nov. 1, with validity until Nov. 12, and the wheat is to be shipped within 40 days of signing the contract.

The government plans to import 800,000 tonnes of wheat in the year to June 2013, while private traders import 2.5 million to 3 million tonnes. Domestic production has stagnated at nearly 1 million tonnes. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed)