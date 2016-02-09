DHAKA Feb 9 Annual trade between Bangladesh and
Thailand could quadruple to $4.8 billion thanks to an agreement
on Tuesday to establish direct coastal shipping links between
the two countries, a Bangladeshi business leader said.
Goods shipped between the two countries currently pass
through Singapore and take two weeks, a time period that should
be cut to six days with direct shipping, according to a Thai
transport official.
A delegation from Thailand's port authority arrived in Dhaka
on Monday for talks with Bangladesh's shipping ministry and will
visit Chittagong Port on Wednesday for a feasibility study.
"The annual trade volume of Bangladesh and Thailand will be
increased four times to $4.8 billion by next five years if both
countries can establish direct coastal shipping links by the end
of the year," said Rashed Maksud Khan, president of the
Bangladesh-Thai chamber of commerce and industries.
"Once a direct coastal sipping link will be established
between Chittagong and Ranong of Thailand, then it will take
only six days," Prajak Sriwatthana of Thailand's port authority
told a news briefing after the meeting.
Ranong port on the Andaman sea will serve to transport goods
from Thailand to the ports of Yangon, Chittagong, Kolkata,
Chennai and Colombo, he said.
Thai exports to Bangladesh were valued at about $800
million, while Bangladeshi exports to Thailand were estimated at
$400 million during the last fiscal year.
(Reporting by Serajul Quadir; Editing by Tom Heneghan)