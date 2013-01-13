DHAKA Jan 13 Bangladesh unveiled a "Death
Clock" in its capital to raise awareness about smoking-related
deaths in a country which ranks among the world's highest in
tobacco consumption.
Around 57,000 people die annually from tobacco-related
diseases in Bangladesh, on average 156 people per day, said
Sayed Badrul Karim from the Progga NGO, which is supported by
the Washington-based Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (CTFK).
The "Death Clock", which keeps a rolling tally of people
dying of tobacco-related illnesses each day, was installed on a
busy road near Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's residence and on
the way to the national parliament house in the capital Dhaka.
"The Death Clock will be on until the next parliament
session which will be in session on January 27," said Taifur
Rahman, Advocacy and Media Coordinator in Bangladesh of CTFK.
The aim was to attract the attention of policymakers and win
public support. It was unveiled by Information Minister Hasanul
Haq Inu on Saturday.
An estimated 58 percent of men and 29 percent of women use
some form of tobacco in Bangladesh. The country is considering
introducing a law to restrict the use of tobacco and increasing
taxes on tobacco products.
(Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by Myra MacDonald)