DHAKA Jan 21 Bangladesh's war crimes tribunal
sentenced a popular Islamic televangelist to death on Monday,
the first verdict by the controversial body set up to probe
abuses during the country's bloody struggle for independence.
Abul Kalam Azad, a former member of Bangladesh's biggest
Islamist party, was found guilty of torture, rape and genocide
during the war for independence from Pakistan in 1971. Police
believe he fled to Pakistan last April and he was tried in
absentia.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina set up the tribunal in 2010 to
probe abuses during the conflict that claimed about 3 million
lives and during which thousands of women were raped. Another 11
people are awaiting trial.
The tribunal has been criticised by rights groups for
failing to adhere to standards of international law, while
opposition parties say it is politically biased.
"The ICT (International Crimes Tribunal) in its verdict
ordered for death penalty," said Shahidur Rahman, a lawyer for
the prosecution in a trial that drew a huge crowd outside the
court in Dhaka amid tight security.
Critics say the tribunal is being used by the prime minister
as an instrument against her opponents in the country's two
biggest opposition parties, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and
the Jamaat-e-Islami. Begum Khaleda Zia, Hasina's arch rival, has
called the tribunal a "farce".
Human Rights Watch has said the law under which the accused
were being tried fell short of international standards of due
process. It cited defence lawyers, witnesses and investigators
as saying they had been threatened during the trial.
Hasina's party has denied allegations of bias.
HINDUS MURDERED
Bangladesh, formerly East Pakistan, won independence with
India's help in December 1971 following a nine-month war against
Pakistan.
Azad, a former member of the Jamaat-e-Islami, was accused of
collaborating with Pakistani forces in the murder of Hindus, a
minority in the majority-Muslim state. In one case, he was
accused of killing at least 12 Hindus while shooting
indiscriminately along with Pakistani soldiers.
"The verdict is given and I am very happy. The Bangladesh
for which we fought, there were people who were against our
liberation ... they were collaborators, they must be punished,"
said Aftab Ali who fought in the independence war.
A former chief of the Jamaat-e-Islami and the country's top
Islamist leader are also on trial on charges of helping the
Pakistani army during the war.
The party has denied charges that it collaborated with the
Pakistani army and has accused Hasina's government of concocting
war crimes charges to try to undermine it.
(Additional reporting by Ruma Paul; Writing by Matthias
Williams; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Jeremy Laurence)