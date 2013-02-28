* At least 30 killed, including three policemen
* Sayedee condemned over independence war abuses
* Supporters say charges politically motivated, call strike
By Anis Ahmed
DHAKA, Feb 28 A Bangladeshi Islamist party
leader was sentenced to death on Thursday over abuses carried
out during the country's independence war, triggering riots that
killed at least 30 people.
Delwar Hossain Sayedee, 73, vice-president of the
Jamaat-e-Islami party, was found guilty by Bangladesh's war
crimes tribunal of mass killing, rape, arson, looting and
forcing minority Hindus to convert to Islam during the 1971 war
of separation from Pakistan, lawyers and tribunal officials
said.
After he was convicted and sentenced, police clashed with
activists from Sayedee's party and violence raged in more than a
dozen areas around the country, police, witnesses and media
reports said.
At least three policemen were among the dead and around 300
were wounded, they added.
Protesters, who said the verdict was politically motivated,
set fire to a Hindu temple and several houses in southern
Noakhali region, reporters said. In the southeastern region of
Cox's Bazar, they attacked a police camp, killing one.
Two policemen were killed when Islamists stormed a police
station at Sundarganj in northern Gaibandha district, police
said. "We have been virtually besieged. It's a horrible
situation," station officer Manzur Rahman told Reuters.
Members of the religious party - known simply as Jamaat -
called for a national strike on Sunday and Monday, raising fears
of more violence. Sayedee was the third senior party member
convicted by the tribunal.
In the capital, authorities deployed extra police and
paramilitary soldiers, a Home Ministry official told reporters.
Thousands of people in the capital's Shahbag square, who
support the tribunal and have been protesting for weeks to
demand the highest penalty for war criminals, burst into cheers
as the sentence was announced.
Sayedee looked defiant but remained calm in the dock as
judges read out the verdict, witnesses said.
"I didn't commit any crime and the judges are not giving the
verdict from the core of their heart," Sayedee told the
tribunal, said reporters at the hearing.
State prosecutor Haider Ali told reporters he was happy with
the verdict which he said "appropriately demonstrated justice".
Defence attorney Abdur Razzak said the sentence was
politically motivated. "He is a victim of sheer injustice. We
will appeal," he said.
RIVAL PROTESTS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina set up the tribunal in 2010 to
investigate abuses during the war that claimed about 3 million
lives. Thousands of women were raped during the conflict.
The tribunal has been criticised by rights groups for
failing to adhere to international standards. Human Rights Watch
said lawyers, witnesses and investigators reported they had been
threatened.
Critics say the tribunal is being used by the prime minister
as an instrument against her opponents in the two biggest
opposition parties, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and
the Jamaat-e-Islami. Begum Khaleda Zia, Hasina's arch rival and
leader of the BNP, has called the tribunal a farce.
Hasina's party has denied allegations of bias.
On Jan. 21, the tribunal sentenced Abul Kalam Azad, a former
Jamaat member, to death in absentia after he was found guilty of
torture, rape and genocide during the independence war.
In its second verdict, on Feb. 5, the tribunal sentenced
another senior Jamaat member, Abdul Quader Mollah, 64, to life
in prison after he was found guilty of murder, rape, torture and
arson.
Both verdicts triggered protests by Jamaat supporters, in
which at least 15 people were killed.
Nine more people, mostly Jamaat members, are facing trial
for war crimes, tribunal officials said.
The overwhelmingly Muslim south Asian country of 160 million
people would likely see more violence in the run-up to
parliamentary elections in January, in which both Hasina and
Khaleda will run for power, analysts said.
Bangladesh became part of Pakistan at the end of British
colonial rule in 1947. But the country, then known as East
Pakistan, won independence with India's help in December 1971
following a nine-month war against the then West Pakistan.
Some factions in Bangladesh opposed the break with Pakistan,
including the Jamaat. Jamaat leaders have denied involvement in
abuses.
