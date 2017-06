DHAKA, March 21 Bangladesh is holding talks with Ukraine to import 100,000 tonnes of wheat in an inter-governmental agreement, after having purchased 160,000 tonnes already from Kiev, a senior procurement official said on Wednesday.

"Preliminary discussions have been going on to import 100,000 tonnes of wheat from Ukraine. We will go for buying from there only if the price and other conditions matched. Otherwise we will buy it through tenders," said the official at the Directorate General of Food.

Bangladesh in January signed a deal to import 60,000 tonnes of wheat from Ukraine at $280 a tonne, including CIF liner out, after purchasing 100,000 tonnes in September at $320 a tonne in its first government-to-government wheat deal with Kiev.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill)